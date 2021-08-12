Man arrested for alleged bigamy

Aug. 12—A Berea man who was arrested for bigamy said he thought his divorce was "automatic" and therefore didn't file anything in court before he remarried, according to an arrest citation.

Justin Swint, 25, Berea, was charged with bigamy after the Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested him on August 7.

According to a citation, on August 6, a deputy met with a woman who said she married Swint on August 27, 2019. The woman said their marriage license was filed in Clark County.

However, the woman told the deputy the couple separated in January 2021. She said Swint agreed to pay for their divorce, the citation states.

According to the citation, after several months of not hearing from Swing and not being able to locate him, the victim began searching for him online. During her search, the woman told the deputy she found a new marriage license in Madison County for Swint.

She allegedly also saw on Facebook, Swint's girlfriend had changed her last name to Swint. The victim went to the Madison County Clerk's Office and obtained a copy of the marriage license dated June 16, 2021. She said there had not been any divorce proceedings between herself and Swint to legally end their marriage.

On August 7, the deputy located Swint at his residence.

According to Swint's arrest citation, he told the deputy he thought the divorce was automatic since it was uncontested. He admitted there had not been any court filings or proceedings before his new marriage.

He did possess dissolution paperwork dated July 26, 2021, after speaking with an attorney.

Other arrests include:

Micah Williams, 21, Berea, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Mitchell Wren, 47, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), failure to appear.

Craig Overbee, 42, Richmond, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sammy Isaacs, 54, Berea, trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), failure to appear.

Troy Weidman, 49, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or distribution (shoplifting) up to $500, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense).

Charles Durham, 42, Irvine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), persistent felony offender, failure to appear.