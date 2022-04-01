Man arrested after alleged break-in at Bangor home

Mar. 31—A Dixmont man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly broke into a home on Elizabeth Avenue.

The owners of the single-family residence came home to find several items out of place before discovering Clifford D. Dupray, 36, in a second floor bedroom, according to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department. Dupray proceeded to jump out of the window and fled on foot.

Police later found Dupray hiding behind a home on Thirteenth Street and was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

Dupray has been charged with burglary and criminal trespassing, Betters said.