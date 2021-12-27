Man arrested after alleged Christmas domestic disturbance in Madawaska

Dec. 26—A Madawaska man was arrested on Saturday following an alleged overnight domestic disturbance at a Legion Avenue residence.

Kane Notice, 26, was charged with domestic violence terrorizing, possession of a firearm by prohibited persons and creating a police standoff, officials said.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported disturbance at 112 Legion Ave. after neighbors told police the incident moved into the street and that a man — later identified as Notice — may have been armed with a handgun, according to the Madawaska Police Department.

When officers arrived, those involved returned inside the home, but police were unable to gain entry inside. It was determined that Notice was inside and was refusing to exit the home and submit to arrest, resulting in the officers treating the situation as "a barricaded subject with hostages," officials said.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, Notice was taken into custody by police without incident.

He is being held at Madawaska Police Department and will be taken to the Aroostook County Jail until an initial court appearance is made.