Man arrested for alleged domestic violence assault, kidnapping at Poudre Canyon home

Editors' note: This story references domestic violence. Resources for those in crisis have been included.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office arrested a man deputies say barricaded himself and a woman in his home and physically assaulted her this week, according to a news release.

The woman told deputies she had been held inside the Bellvue home, located just west of Rustic in the Poudre Canyon on Colorado Highway 14, for more than a day while the man physically assaulted her until she was able to call for help. When deputies arrived about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, the woman was able to escape and was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to a news release.

The man and woman were in a relationship, according to statements made by defense and prosecuting attorneys at a court hearing Wednesday.

The man stayed barricaded in the home after law enforcement arrived, and deputies from the Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response Team arrived to assist. Multiple "less-lethal tools" were used, according to the news release, but the man continued refusing to exit the house.

The Coloradoan received reports of people stopped on Highway 14 during the hourslong standoff and has also asked the sheriff's office to specify the tools it used during the standoff.

Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies utilized K9 Tyr to apprehend the man, according to the news release.

Jared Gassen, 39, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault, both Class 4 felonies. During a court hearing Wednesday afternoon, his bond was set at $25,000.

During Wednesday's court hearing, a prosecutor from the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office stated Gassen has no prior criminal history in Colorado and said it appeared Gassen was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the alleged assault and kidnapping.

Law enforcement is also investigating if drug use was a factor in this case, according to a news release about the Gassen's arrest, but drug use was not mentioned in Wednesday's court hearing.

Story continues

Gassen is next scheduled to appear in court March 23.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call Crossroads Safehouse's 24/7 helplines, which are staffed by trained advocates: 970-482-3502 or 888-541-7233 (toll free). You can also call Alternatives to Violence at 970-669-5150 or text the organization at 970-669-5157.

Resources for people in crisis

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255, or call 988

SummitStone Crisis Stabilization Unit, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: summitstonehealth.org/services/

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies crisis centers: uchealth.org/services/behavioral-health/

In case of emergency, call 911.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man arrested for alleged domestic violence assault in Larimer County