Man arrested for alleged double stabbing in Fairfield

Nov. 21—Two men suffered injuries after being stabbed at a home on Pratt Road in Fairfield Saturday night, police say.

Alejandro Rivera, 31, of Puerto Rico was arrested and charged with two counts of elevated aggravated assault, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for Maine Department of Public Safety.

The two men — who were at a home at 19 Pratt Road for a gathering — were taken to area hospitals for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, she said. Their identities have not been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.