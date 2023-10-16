Man arrested for alleged elder abuse
A man was arrested in Irvine after police said he pushed an 81-year-old woman to the ground while she was out walking her dog.
A man was arrested in Irvine after police said he pushed an 81-year-old woman to the ground while she was out walking her dog.
The Rangers went up 1-0 in the ALCS with a victory Sunday in Houston.
The Hawkeyes drew more than 55,000 fans into their football stadium for their exhibition game against DePaul on Sunday afternoon.
The Texans' future looks a lot better with their rookie quarterback.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to all of the major games that took place this weekend in college football as quite a handful of ranked teams suffered a loss on Saturday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Jets game.
Anthony Richardson's rookie season might be over after just four games.
One hurdle that government prosecutors must overcome in the FTX criminal trial is scant documentation left by Sam Bankman-Fried.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
With an AI riding shotgun, the pilots of tomorrow will have fewer minutia to split their attention between while in the air.
The SECURE 2.0 Act will allow employers to provide 401(k), 403(b), or SIMPLE IRA matching for qualified student loan payments.
Baidu is set to hold its biggest annual strategy, technology and product launch event. This year's edition of Baidu World will have a major focus on artificial intelligence. You can watch the livestream here.
Fans swear by this flattering Gloria Vanderbilt fave: 'I will live in these!' Snap 'em up for up to 75% off.
After nearly being finished, and completely battered in the first, Barboza won the final four rounds and scored a unanimous decision over Yusuff in a wildly entertaining slugfest.
The USMNT dueled with Germany in a friendly for 20, 30, perhaps even 45 minutes. Then it succumbed to the type of team that, for the past four years, has been beyond its reach — and it lost 3-1.
Lexus teases another angle of EV concept for the Japan Mobility Show. There will be multiple concepts on display, and a VR driving simulator.
This 'cuddle up couch blanket' was made for fall. Shop now to get it at a deep discount.
A 2003 Mazda MAZDASPEED Protegé sedan found in a California junk yard.
Lexi Thompson came up just short of PGA Tour history this week in Las Vegas.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
Over 23,000 Amazon shoppers swear by the comfy kicks.