Man arrested for alleged home repair fraud in Peoria

Nicholas J. Hamby was arrested Feb. 8 for alleged aggravated home repair fraud, deceptive practices, six counts of home repair fraud and eight counts of theft.

The 37-year-old, who NJH Hardscapes, was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

The Peoria Police Department took an initial report regarding Hamby and possible fraud on Aug. 15, 2023. Since then, seven additional victims shared complaints against Hamby.

"The victims stated that Hamby took large amount of cash for home projects but did not complete the work," a news release from the Peoria Police Department stated.

According to the police department, victims lost a combined total of roughly $30,396.50.

