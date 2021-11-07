Man arrested for alleged involvement in July homicide on west side

Indianapolis detectives arrested a man Friday for alleged involvement in the death of a woman shot and killed in July, according to police.

Homicide detectives arrested 41-year-old Alsham Laster Friday for alleged participation in the murder of 43-year-old Latisha Burnett.

Marion County Prosecutors Office is expected to make final charges for Laster.

Indianapolis Police were dispatched to a death investigation in the 1200 block of Luett Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on July 12, according to police.

Officers located a woman with "injuries consistent with trauma." She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office later identified the woman as 43-year-old Latisha Burnett and listed the manner of death as a "probable homicide." The coroner determined Burnett died from a gunshot wound or wounds.

Burnett's death fell in an eight-hour span in July that saw 11 other people shot in separate incidents across the city, marking what Indianapolis police chief Randal Taylor called an "extremely concerning" spate of violence. Four of those shot died.

Anyone with information about Burnett's death is asked to contact Detective Connie Pearson by email at connie.pearson@indy.gov or by phone at 317-327-3475.

IndyStar archives contributed to this report.

