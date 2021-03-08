Man arrested for alleged murder of father in rural Zumbro Falls
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Mar. 7—An alleged rural Zumbro Falls murder has resulted in the arrest of the victim's son.
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Department reported Saturday that 73-year-old Edward William Riley, of rural Zumbro Falls, was found dead Friday evening, following a 911 call related to a home in the 59000 block of County Road 6.
Shortly after the death was discovered, 44-year-old James Edward Riley was arrested and charged with murder, according to the sheriff's department. The younger Riley is being held in the Wabasha County jail.
Both Rileys reportedly lived on the same property.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the sheriff's department in the investigation.