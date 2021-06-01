Man arrested after alleged robbery at Duluth veterans memorial

Jun. 1—Duluth police arrested an 18-year-old man on Memorial Day after he allegedly robbed a man at the Northland Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the Lakewalk.

The victim told police that the suspect threatened him with a machete and took his backpack, according to a news release from the police department. The victim took pictures of the suspect and shared them with police.

Officers recognized the suspect and later found him riding his bike. The suspect fled on foot and into a wooded area near lower Mesaba Avenue, police said. Officers talked the suspect into coming down from an outcrop. The Duluth Fire Department provided a ladder.

Police recovered and returned the stolen backpack to the victim. The suspect is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of first-degree aggravated robbery. The News Tribune typically does not name suspects before they have been formally charged.