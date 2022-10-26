Man arrested for alleged role in 2 September shootings

Police lights

A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in two separate September shootings, according to the Salem Police Department.

On Sept. 28, police said a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound crashed into a landscape strip at the intersection of Lancaster Drive and Sunnyview Road NE. The driver told police he had been involved in a dispute with the 20-year-old man.

On Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at an encampment in the Claggett Creek Natural Area. Officers located a 36-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the chest who told police he was in an argument with the man when he was shot.

Both victims were taken to Salem Health and survived.

For the Sept. 28 incident, the man faces charges for alleged assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon. A Marion County grand jury indicted him on Monday for alleged attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon for the Sept. 29 incident.

The man also had two outstanding warrants, one for failing to appear in court for an alleged attempt to elude police and another for alleged menacing.

His arraignment is Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Marion County Criminal Court Annex.

