Man arrested for alleged role in shooting in Oklee, Minn., that left victim in critical condition

Nov. 11—OKLEE, Minn. — A man was arrested Monday, Nov. 8, for his alleged role in a shooting in northwest Minnesota.

Oliver John Berhow, 27, of Fertile, Minnesota, was taken to the hospital in Thief River Falls for treatment of a head injury and then was booked into the jail in Crookston for second-degree assault. According to the Red Lake County Sheriff's Office, the victim is Cody Eldene Landrus, who was transported by the Oklee ambulance to the hospital in Fosston and later was transferred to receive care in Fargo, where he is in critical condition.

The Red Lake County Sheriff's Office report says the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. The two men are acquaintances.