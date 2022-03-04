Man arrested after alleged Round Table Pizza break-in

Mar. 3—A Rancho Cordova man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly breaking into Round Table Pizza in Marysville.

According to Adam Barber with the Marysville Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of 9th Street after a Marysville resident reported "a suspicious male wearing all black prowling" near the restaurant. Barber said police arrived within two minutes of the call and found a van with its engine running on the west side of Round Table Pizza, along with a window removed to the business.

Barber said officers observed the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Donald James Olson of Rancho Cordova, allegedly flee into the business through a window. As officers established a perimeter around Round Table Pizza, Olson eventually climbed out of a window and surrendered, Barber said.

According to police, Olson allegedly destroyed the office door of the business and was grinding open a safe. Barber said Olson was taken into custody before he could allegedly access the contents of the safe. Olson also was allegedly found with several burglary tools in his vehicle and in his possession.

Barber said after the investigation, Olson was booked for 459 PC, burglary, 594(b)(1) PC, vandalism over $400, and 466 PC, possession of burglary tools. As of press time Wednesday, he was still in Yuba County Jail with bail set at $25,000.