Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in Willmar now serving drug sentence

Jan. 18—WILLMAR

— A man arrested last year in Willmar after a report of sexual assault at a southeast Willmar apartment is serving a prison sentence for a related drug possession charge.

Kyle Gene Sheldon, 31, of

St. Cloud,

was convicted on one count of fifth-degree drug possession. Sheldon pleaded guilty to the charge in September, a day before his trial was scheduled to begin in

Kandiyohi County District Court.

In exchange for his plea, county attorneys agreed to dismiss the felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, as well as two gross misdemeanor charges of obstruction/interference with a peace officer and introducing drugs into a correctional facility. A petty misdemeanor charge for possessing a small amount of marijuana also was dismissed.

Sheldon was sentenced in November to serve 24 months of prison. He was given 385 days credit as he had been held at the Kandiyohi County Jail on $150,000 of unconditional bail since his arrest in 2022.

Under Minnesota law, offenders are required to serve at least two-thirds of a sentence in custody and may be allowed to serve the remaining time on supervised release. Sheldon's expected release date from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud is Feb. 20, 2024.

Per the plea petition, Sheldon will also be under lifetime registration as a predatory offender in the state of Minnesota. Conditions of his sentence also include supplying a DNA sample.

According to the filed criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment on Lakeland Drive Southeast in Willmar after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted in her home.

The woman told police Sheldon had arrived at her residence around 1 a.m. Oct. 17, 2022, after borrowing her car. She said she allowed Sheldon to come into her apartment and fell asleep in her bedroom while Sheldon took a shower.

The woman told police she was awakened to movement on her mattress. The woman alleged Sheldon held her down and forced her to perform oral sex on him. The woman said she then ran out of her home and called police.

After police confirmed Sheldon was still inside the residence, and learned he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, officers entered the home and attempted to call Sheldon toward them.

According to the complaint, an officer saw what appeared to be a knife blade disappear behind a corner of a wall in the apartment where a male voice responded to law enforcement. Sheldon eventually came out from the room and confirmed he had a second knife in his left hand and began taking steps toward the officers.

Sheldon complied with putting the knives down. The complaint states he only partially complied with orders of walking backward toward officers, and sidestepped into another room.

An officer noticed Sheldon kept putting his hands down by his waistband as police ordered him to keep his hands up.

Sheldon was eventually arrested after officers deployed less-lethal options, according to the complaint. A search of Sheldon yielded two straws that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also found other drugs and drug paraphernalia in the apartment while conducting a protective sweep.