Sweetwater man arrested in Abilene for alleged sexual contact and porn involving child

A Sweetwater man was arrested Monday in Abilene on multiple warrants out of Nolan County for alleged indecency with a child and two child pornography charges.

Police arrested Charles Anthony Brown, also known as Anthony C. Brown, at about 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Arnold Boulevard.

Brown was a resident in Sweetwater at the time the alleged incidents occurred in that city, a city of Sweetwater spokeswoman said Tuesday. He had been living recently in an Abilene shelter, she said.

The case is being investigated by the Sweetwater Police Department, which obtained warrants for charges of second-degree felony indecency with a child/sexual contact, second-degree felony possession with intention to promote child pornography and possession/promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child.

Brown was booked into Taylor County Jail, where he remains as of Tuesday afternoon. His bonds total $45,000, according to a police report.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Sweetwater man arrested alleged on child sex crimes