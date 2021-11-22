Man arrested after alleged stabbing at Lexington bar

A man was arrested following an alleged stabbing incident at a Lexington bar.

Lexington Police Department arrested Scott Charles King, 61, of Lexington, and charged him two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to a release from the police department, officers responded at 9 p.m. Friday to Twisted Roots Bar and Grill on Highway 378 in Lexington. When they got there, officers found two victims who had reportedly been stabbed. The officers provided aid until Lexington County EMS arrived.

The police department said the suspect and two victims had been in a fight, and the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victims several times, though the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said King was taken to Lexington County Detention Center, and a $45,000 bond was set. King was not listed on the jail’s roster of inmates as of Monday afternoon.

The 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.