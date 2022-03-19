Man arrested for alleged stabbing outside Worcester bus hub; victim taken to hospital

WORCESTER — A city man is due in court in connection with an alleged stabbing Friday night outside the bus hub at the Worcester Regional Transit Authority on Grafton Street.

D’Angelo Aponte, 21, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

An unidentified man suffered serious stab wounds, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

A request to police for additional information was not immediately returned.

The attack happened around 9:20 p.m. Police found the victim at the intersection of Grafton and Franklin streets.

Aponte was apprehended at the bus hub.

