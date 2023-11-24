Man arrested for alleged vandalism of police cruiser, fighting officers in Mercer County

A man has been arrested after allegedly damaging a police cruiser and fighting police officers Thursday evening, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

>> ‘We’re being forced;’ Employees unhappy as Walmart reopens days after mass shooting for Black Friday

Dwight Bonapart II, 41, of Lima was arrested for vandalism, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest related to an incident that took place on the 12000 block of Dutton Road, Mendon in Union Township.

At 5:46 p.m., Mercer County dispatchers received a call from OnStar, who said one of their members had called in through his black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

The caller was telling the OnStar employee about an “elaborate scheme,” that he heard gunshots, and that he thought his friends were being killed, Grey said.

Deputies responded and found Bonapart sitting in his truck.

As he exited his vehicle, he allegedly made comments suggesting the nearby homeowners were inside and in danger, Grey said.

Deputies noticed multiple loaded firearms on the ground outside and inside the truck.

>> 1 dead after shooting at Springfield bar

Officers from the Celina Police Department and Rockford Police Department responded to the scene to assist, Grey said.

Bonapart was detained for his own safety and the safety of the officers, Grey said.

As he was being detained, Bonapart allegedly resisted and became combative.

He allegedly head-butted one of the Celina officers and kicked another, Grey said.

Bonapart had a dog with him who had allegedly bitten multiple officers as they were detaining him.

The dog was uninjured and remained on scene as the Dog Warden would respond.

>> Troopers respond to shots fired incident on I-75

Bonapart was arrested and taken to the Mercer County Jail.

While headed to the jail, Bonapart allegedly damaged the cruiser’s driver-side door to the point that it was unable to properly close.

Other officers remained on scene and determined the comments made about the residents being in danger were not true, and the homeowners were safe, Grey said.

No officers or deputies needed medical treatment, and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if any additional charges are needed.