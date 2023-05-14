Man arrested after allegedly almost causing crash, leading deputies on chase

A man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly almost crashed into a deputy and led them on a chase.

Around 9:45 p.m. while on patrol on Eldean Road a Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy was almost hit head-on by a pickup truck that crossed over the center line, according to an incident narrative.

The deputy had to swerve off the side of the roadway to avoid being hit.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver who continued on without stopping, the narrative states.

After a brief chase, the driver stopped in the 2600 block of North County Road 25A and was taken into custody.

He allegedly refused to give his identification, according to deputies.

Daniel Roweton was arrested around 9:45 p.m. and booked into Miami County Jail on multiple charges including driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to jail records.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.







