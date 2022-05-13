Man arrested for allegedly assaulting elderly woman in her home over yard work, MPD says

A man assaulted an elderly woman and even threatened to kill her, over yard work.

On Apr. 30 at approximately 6:00 PM, a woman called the Memphis Police Department (MPD) stating her home was broken into.

The suspect, later identified as Raymond Womack, forced his way into the home, which is in the 1000 block of South Perkins Road.

The caller told police that Womack was angry, due to her letting someone else rack the yard.

The woman fled to the den area to try to get away, but Womack followed using foul language, police said.

Womack began to strangle her on the couch, then followed up by grabbing her arms, throwing her to the floor, and kicking her face, according to an affidavit.

The woman also told MPD, that Womack threatened to kill her.

Womack asked the woman if she had any money, to which she replied that she did not.

The man responded back with an aggressive tone, “Yes you do”.

The woman reached into her purse and pulled out $20, hoping that would be enough for Womack to leave, according to an affidavit.

Raymond Womack has been charged with aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult, aggravated burglary, and robbery.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



