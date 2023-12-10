Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Franklin County police officer

TechCrunch

U.S. authorities have indicted two hackers linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) for allegedly carrying out a years-long cyber espionage campaign targeting government officials. The Department of Justice alleged on Thursday that Ruslan Aleksandrovich Peretyatko, an officer with the FSB intelligence service, and IT worker Andrey Stanislavovich Korinets attempted to compromise the computers of employees at multiple U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense and Department of Energy, between October 2016 and October 2022. The indictment also alleges that the conspirators — known publicly by the name “Callisto Group” — targeted military and government officials, think-tank researchers and staff, and journalists in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, using sophisticated spear-phishing emails that purported to have come from email providers suggesting users had violated terms of service.