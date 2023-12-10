Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Franklin County police officer

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after police said he resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer in Franklin County.

According to Chambersburg Police, the incident occurred when police responded to a fight outside Legendz Bar on Holly-Well Avenue on Dec. 9 at around 1:45 a.m. Police say that 30-year-old Chad Steven Welch was resisting arrest when he allegedly turned on the officer.

Police say that Welch allegedly grabbed the officer and violently pushed him into a parked vehicle while simultaneously using a closed fist to punch the officer in the face. Welch was transported to the hospital for injuries and is now in the Franklin County jail.

Police have not released the condition of the officer who was involved in the incident.

