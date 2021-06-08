Man arrested after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Jun. 8—Ben Rose, 59, Manchester, was arrested by Richmond police on Sunday and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched to a location in reference to a domestic disturbance between a male and a female.

Upon the officer's arrival, they observed the female victim in the parking lot, allegedly scared and bleeding from the arm. The victim said Rose assaulted her and that Rose went outside the motel room to use the bathroom, and it caused an argument between them. The victim stated Rose grabbed her by the arm, grabbed her throat, pulled her hair, and took her phone.

She alleged Rose then chased her out of the room and down into the parking lot.

The citation states, a witness approached the officer and allegedly said he observed Rose chase the victim in the parking lot around the pillars of the motel. The officer observed a cut on the victim's right arm and red bruising on both arms. The officer allegedly also observed redness on the victim's neck.

According to the citation, Rose allegedly said he woke up, and the victim was coming after him with a coffee pot. Rose said he grabbed her by the arms and grabbed her by the neck using his arms but did not grab her by the neck with his hand.

He said the victim bruises easily and has thin blood. Rose said he did not chase her down the steps into the parking lot, but both the witness and victim refute the claim. The coffee pot was inside the room in the coffee maker and appeared to have dust on the handle. The victim allegedly said they have been boyfriend and girlfriend and lived together for the past five years.

Rose was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Woman arrested after evading police

Heather Haysley, 42, Louisville, was arrested on Saturday by Berea police and charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, reckless driving, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, first-degree wanton endangerment, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belts, and first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle.

According to a citation, an officer was patrolling an area of Peggy Flats Shell when they observed a red Camaro in the parking lot and a male and female acting strange around the car. The officer ran the tag on the back of the vehicle, and it came back as a stolen vehicle out of Louisville.

The vehicle was attempting to pull out of the parking lot of Shell, so the officer activated their emergency equipment. The vehicle sped off and turned left onto Peggy Flats Road, running through the stop sign at the intersection.

The vehicle also allegedly failed to use a turn signal. The female turned right onto I-75 using the exit 77 on-ramp, also not using a turn signal. Once on the interstate, as the officer pursued the vehicle, they reached speeds of around 120 to 130 miles per hour.

The officer was following the vehicle it passes several other vehicles on the left side emergency lane. After pursuing the vehicle into Rockcastle County, the vehicle started to have vehicle trouble, and sparks began to come out of the exhaust. The vehicle started to slow down to around 50 to 60 miles per hour and got off on the exit ramp of I-75 towards exit 62. The officer met Mt. Vernon PD at the unit at the end of the exit 62 ramp, and they both began pursuing the vehicle. After about .25 miles off the interstate, the vehicle came to a stop, and both the driver and passenger were instructed to exit the vehicle. Both occupants were detained.

The citation states, Haysley agreed to speak with the officer. When asked why she ran, she allegedly said the passenger had warrants and told her to run. The officer asked her about the vehicle being stolen, and she said she rented the car for three days and paid someone. She said she didn't know the vehicle was stolen.

Haysley was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Stanley Harrison, 36, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

—Angela Leistner, 35, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

—Brandie Bishop, 32, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jason Short, 38, Berea, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), no operators or moped license.

—Henry Haling, 32, Orlando, Ky, one headlight, no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine/first offense).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.