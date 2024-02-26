Man arrested after allegedly assaulting neighbor, entering home and taking her mail in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested in St. George on Feb. 21 after allegedly assaulting a neighbor while trying to enter her home, according to arrest documents.

Christopher Hayes Faulkner, 52, was arrested for aggravated burglary, mail theft (no monetary value or name of individual) and assault, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers responded to a residence after receiving a call that an unfamiliar man (later identified as Faulkner) had reportedly entered a neighbor’s apartment, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police she had seen that the entry gate to her residence was open, so she looked outside. She then saw Faulkner, who reportedly said he needed to get in and began attempting to enter her home, the affidavit states.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim tried to block Faulkner from entering, but he reportedly began hitting her in the face. Both Faulkner and the victim fell after he pushed her down, but he allegedly continued to throw punches, the affidavit states.

After the fall, Faulkner and the victim both stood back up. According to the affidavit, Faulkner pointed at the victim’s furniture and “appeared confused about why it was there.”

The victim said she then hid in her bathroom, which is where she was when she called authorities, according to the statement. From the bathroom, she said she could hear Faulkner moving papers around in her office.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reported that they first saw that Faulkner’s front door was left open. They then checked on the next-door residence, where they found Faulkner, handcuffed him and took him outside, according to the affidavit.

Officers saw an envelope and a paper in Faulkner’s hand, which they discovered had come from the neighbor’s residence, the statement said. The reporting officer also noted Faulkner seemed confused, and said, “He would speak to people that were not there.”

According to the affidavit, relatives of Faulkner told police that he had a history of substance abuse, and he was later taken to jail.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

