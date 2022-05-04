Man arrested for allegedly assaulting pupil when he was Westmont music teacher, police say

May 4—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed on Tuesday, accused of raping a pupil at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School in November 2015 when he was a music teacher, authorities said.

John Blake, acting police chief for Upper Yoder Township, charged Shawn Edward Miller, 53, of the 400 block of Southmont Boulevard, on Monday, with two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault with a person younger than 13, sexual assault, institutional sexual assault and indecent assault.

Police also charged Miller with one count each of rape of a victim younger than 13, statutory sexual assault and indecent exposure.

According to a complaint affidavit, Miller would keep the female student after class at the old Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, 675 Goucher St., and would allegedly fondled the girl and give her candy.

He allegedly assaulted her in a closet one time using a clarinet and said if she told anyone she would not get the solo at Songfest. The girl experienced bleeding for days, the affidavit said.

A search warrant was executed on Miller's employment records in the district on Feb. 11, 2022, which reportedly showed that he had been "warned and disciplined numerous time for inappropriate touching of students," the affidavit said.

Employment records also showed that Miller was investigated by the Cambria County District Attorney's Office and a Memorandum of Investigation was submitted to Susan Anderson, superintendent, on Aug. 3, 2011, the affidavit said.

The incident that sparked the 2011 investigation involved an accusation that Miller made an inappropriate comment to a female student and touched her buttocks.

Miller denied the allegation at the time, saying the accusation was due to the student not receiving significant parts in plays, the affidavit said.

Internal school records show that the school district ordered Miller to receive counseling and undergo a psychosexual evaluation. Miller also was ordered to review the PSEA's training video called "Don't Touch: Legal Implications of Touching Students."

Township police interviewed Miller on Feb. 25, 2022. Miller reportedly blamed all of the inappropriate touching complaints on sexual discrimination because he believed a female teacher would not have the same complaints filed against her, the affidavit said.

In a subsequent interviewed with state police, Miller admitted to the 2011 incident where he swatted a student on the buttocks with papers and made an inappropriate comment. Miller also admitted to "kissing his hands and placing them on students," the affidavit said.

Miller was arraigned by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $275,000 bond.