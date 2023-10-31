Man arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher outside Allegheny County elementary school

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting a local teacher as she left the elementary school where she works.

The assault took place outside Barrett Elementary School in Homestead around 3:20 p.m., when a man, later identified as Ibrahim Hamisu, 28, assaulted a teacher who said she had never seen him before, according to the complaint.

The teacher said Hamisu lunged at her, grabbing her arm. He wouldn’t let go, then grabbed her keys and threw them on the ground, according to the complaint. She was eventually able to get away and run back to the school. She said Hamisu just walked away on the sidewalk as though nothing happened.

An officer reviewed surveillance video from a school camera, which matched what the teacher said happened, according to the criminal complaint.

Hamisu is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Steel Valley School District for comment.

