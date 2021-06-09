Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman for two hours

Jun. 9—The Tahlequah Police Department recently arrested a man who held a woman hostage and assaulted her for two hours.

On May 30, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to the parking lot of Greenwood Elementary School on a report of an assault on Wilson Avenue. Reed made contact with the victim and could see that she had injuries consistent with an assault.

"[She] was crying, her face was red, her hair seemed tangled and was protruding in all directions, and she had obviously visible minor injuries," Reed wrote in her police report.

The victim said she and Dillon Lee Stanley lived in the residence on Wilson Avenue, but she had moved out recently. She said her belongings were still at the house and she made arrangements to gather those items.

"[She] stated that she went into the house and went into the bedroom. Once in the bedroom, she stated Stanley shut her in the bedroom and would not let her leave," Reed said.

The victim stated the assault took place for approximately two hours before she was able to escape and call 911 from the school's parking lot.

Reed said the victim was seen by Northeastern Health System personnel and driven to W.W. Hastings Hospital where a sexual assault exam was done.

"Stanley called the police department and stated he wanted to make us aware of the situation. When asked if he would come to the police department to make a statement, he said he was at the river," Reed said.

Stanley called back and said he was eating at Las Maracas and he would make a statement. Reed responded to the restaurant where Stanley was arrested and transported to jail to be interviewed by detectives.