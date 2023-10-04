Man arrested for allegedly attacking man with machete, part of growing road rage trend in Florida

A new dash cam video shows a terrifying case of road rage in South Florida when a man got out of his car to attack a woman with a machete.

In just seconds in a fit of road rage, a man swung his machete, striking another driver on a moped. Now behind bars, police say Luis Ruiz Herrera is the machete man.

Police said that this all started after Herrera claimed the driver on the scooter verbally disrespected his mother. That caused Herrera to get out of his car with his machete in hand and go up to the victim, who got off his scooter to get away. Herrera then swung and sliced the victim’s cheek.

Herrera then took off eastbound on NW 36th Street in his truck where police were eventually able to track him down, and the victim identified him.

But this fit of road rage is far from alone. On Friday, a woman was shot along Bird Road. Police said she was an innocent bystander driving down the road when two other drivers got angry, and one started firing shots at the other.

Flashback to Sept. 8, a driver in a white Ford began throwing change at a woman named Nicole, who was driving her Honda SUV as she left her volunteer job.

Whether it’s pennies, guns or a machete, it’s a fit of rage too many for the roadways.

