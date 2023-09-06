A Minden man allegedly attacked officers at a bar in Shreveport over the Labor Day weekend.

On Sept. 3, just after 1:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call to The Cub bar on the 3000 block of Girard Street on reports of a disorderly person. Upon arrival, officers located Dylan Lewis, 20, who was reportedly causing a disturbance in the bar.

According to police, during contact, Lewis became combative and attacked one of the officers. Lewis was eventually tased and taken into custody by multiple officers.

Police said the officer attacked is expected to make a full recovery.

Lewis was charged with one count of felony battery on a Police Officer, one count of resisting with force or violence, one count of possession of a Schedule two narcotic and one count of entering and remaining after forbidden.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Man arrested after allegedly attacking a Shreveport Police Officer