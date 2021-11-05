Man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob or arrest woman while dressed as police officer

A 33-year-old Burtchville Township man allegedly attempted to rob or arrest a woman at gun point while dressed as a police officer for Halloween.

A Burtchville Township man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly attempted to arrest or rob a woman at gun point while he was dressed as a law enforcement officer for Halloween.

The St. Clair County Sheriff Department received a report of the incident in Lakeport in the evening hours of Oct. 30.

St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said the man was dressed as a police officer for Halloween and identified himself as one in an attempt to make the woman exit her vehicle at gun point. When the woman's children interrupted the incident, he fled on foot.

An investigation led to the department executing a search warrant at the 33-year-old man's home in the 3500 block of Haynes Court Thursday, King said. The man was arrested without incident at about 12:30 p.m.

The Special Response Team executed the search warrant due to the man's familiarity with firearms and military training, the department said.

The department said the man is currently lodged at the St. Clair County jail awaiting arraignment on charged of armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment and impersonating a peace officer.

