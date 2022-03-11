Man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob two Fort Walton Beach banks in same day

FORT WALTON BEACH — A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly attempting to rob two banks, and making off with an undisclosed amount of money from one of the locations.

James Michael Connolly was arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department for attempted armed robbery and robbery, according to a FWBPD news release.

The first alleged bank robbery was reported about 2:01 p.m. at First National Bank and Trust on Eglin Parkway Northeast. Connolly is believed to have entered the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding money.

He sparked an electronic weapon concealed under his clothing “in an apparent attempt to get what he wanted,” according to police. But the teller was unable to fulfill his request and he fled the area.

Police were investigating the first robbery when they received reports of another robbery less than a mile away at the United Fidelity Bank on Perry Avenue Southeast.

The same suspect, believed to be Connolly, was seen entering the bank and presenting a note demanding money.

Police believe Connolly changed his clothes in-between the alleged robberies. He fled from the second bank with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the FWBPD.

Later Wednesday evening, a Fort Walton Beach Patrol Sergeant located Connolly in the lobby of the Quality Inn on Miracle Strip Parkway Southwest, about two miles away from the second bank. He was reportedly wearing clothing similar to the robbery suspect.

Police also found a mask that was the same color as a mask worn in the second robbery in Connolly’s possession at the time of his arrest. Further evidence collected during the investigation reportedly linked Connolly to both robberies.

The cases are still under an active investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Eric Boucher at 850-833-9546 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Alleged robber arrested after targeting two Fort Walton Beach banks