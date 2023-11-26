Man arrested for allegedly beating, threatening girlfriend arraigned in district court

Nov. 25—A 21-year-old brought up on a felony charge after allegedly beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her with a gun in Kalispell in October has pleaded not guilty in Flathead County District Court.

Levi Grayden Petersen, 21, of Columbia Falls entered his plea to a single count of assault with a weapon before Judge Amy Eddy on Nov. 16. He remains free from custody on a $100,000 bond.

Eddy set an omnibus hearing for Dec. 6 and a pretrial conference for Dec. 13. A status hearing is expected to follow on Jan. 8.

Kalispell Police officers arrested Petersen on Oct. 14 after heading to the Hutton Ranch area about 1:49 p.m. for a report of an assault, according to court documents. The victim told investigators that a disagreement between her and Petersen in her car turned violent. She accused Petersen of hitting her in the head and legs, court documents said.

Petersen, who had a handgun in his bag, allegedly warned the victim against contacting the police.

"You call 911 and I will kill you," he allegedly told her while unzipping his bag and putting a hand on the weapon.

Petersen fled on foot after the assault, court documents said. The officers that located him also recovered a 9 mm Glock handgun, according to court documents.

If convicted, Petersen faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

