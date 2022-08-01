Man arrested after allegedly being found with stolen MPD weapon, records show

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested one man after he was allegedly found with a stolen MPD weapon.

Jibril Robinson, 32, is charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, aggravated burglary, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

On July 28, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1200 block of Azalia Street just before 4 a.m.

The complainant said that the victim was involved in an altercation outside an apartment with Robinson.

The complainant told police that Robinson struck the victim in the mouth, knocking out her teeth, and then went to the rear of the apartment, removed the AC unit, entered the apartment and assaulted the victim again before fleeing the scene, the affidavit said.

According to police, while checking the area for the suspect, officers located him near an abandoned apartment and pursued him on foot.

After the brief chase, Robinson was arrested, records show.

Officers returned to the abandoned apartment and found two stolen handguns along with the suspect’s personal belongings, police said.

According to records, one of the handguns was found to be a stolen MPD weapon.

Robinson was also found to be a convicted felon in 2010 for aggravated robbery, court records show.

The suspect waived his rights and said that he was involved in a fight with the victim and admitted to his belongings being in the vacant apartment.

He is due in court on Aug. 12 and his bond is set a $50,000.