Man arrested after allegedly bottle-feeding someone else's baby in Des Moines hospital

Des Moines police say a man has been arrested after allegedly walking into the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines last month and bottle-feeding someone else's baby.

Police say a person was caught on surveillance video entering the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit in December, and then slipped past a nurse to bottle feed someone else's baby after pretending to be the baby's father. According to a Monday Facebook post from the Des Moines Police Department, detectives have arrested and charged the person they believe to have been involved.

The man was booked into Polk County jail on two charges of trespassing and an unrelated probation violation, according to the post.

Police said the man's motive remains unclear but determined the man did not intend to harm the baby, and police previously reported the baby was unharmed in the incident.

