Man arrested after allegedly bottle-feeding someone else's baby in Des Moines hospital

Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
·1 min read

Des Moines police say a man has been arrested after allegedly walking into the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines last month and bottle-feeding someone else's baby.

Police say a person was caught on surveillance video entering the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit in December, and then slipped past a nurse to bottle feed someone else's baby after pretending to be the baby's father. According to a Monday Facebook post from the Des Moines Police Department, detectives have arrested and charged the person they believe to have been involved.

More: Stranger bottle-fed baby in MercyOne Des Moines' neonatal intensive care unit

The man was booked into Polk County jail on two charges of trespassing and an unrelated probation violation, according to the post.

Police said the man's motive remains unclear but determined the man did not intend to harm the baby, and police previously reported the baby was unharmed in the incident.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man arrested in Des Moines hospital bottle-feeding incident

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BREAKING: Police-involved shooting under investigation in Crofton

    Anne Arundel County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Crofton. County police said officers were involved in a shooting early Sunday morning on Danville Court. Per state law, the Maryland Attorney General Office's Independent Investigations Division is investigating, police said.

  • DMPD: Man charged in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident

    DMPD: Man charged in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident

  • Man wanted in smoke shop robbery in northeast Houston

    Do you recognize this man? Police say he was armed with a gun and stole cash not just from the shop, but also from the employee.

  • 2 former Leavenworth officers plead guilty to smuggling tobacco, marijuana, cell phones

    “Pretty much he wants to know if you can bring him some smokes like I was,” one correctional officers texted another official about a prisoner at the Leavenworth Detention Center.

  • Cher Performs a Special Version of ‘Golden Girls’ Theme Song in Honor of Betty White

    Cher sang the ‘Golden Girls’ theme song ‘Thank You For Being a Friend’ to honor Betty White—airing on NBC's special: ‘Celebrating Betty: America’s Golden Girl’

  • Former Hull firefighter found dead in New Hampshire

    The body of Terry Adams, reported missing in December, was found Jan. 25. Foul play isn't suspected.

  • Iran moves centrifuge-parts production out of disputed workshop, IAEA says

    Iran has moved production of parts for advanced centrifuges, used to enrich uranium, out of a workshop only a month after agreeing to allow the U.N. nuclear watchdog to reinstall surveillance cameras there, the watchdog said on Monday. The move adds to uncertainty over Iran's nuclear activities while indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are at a delicate stage. Western powers say there are only weeks left before Iran's atomic advances have hollowed out the deal completely.

  • Winter storm to hit North Texas won’t compare to 2021 Texas Freeze. Here’s what to know

    Although experts say the weather won’t be comparable to last year’s freeze, there’s a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon and it’s important to be prepared.

  • 'Disgusted with our government': Families frustrated after child tax credit expires

    The expiration of the child tax credit and Congress’s inability to pass its extension has left many parents in the U.S. overwhelmed. What future does the policy have?

  • Former Miss USA Jumps to Her Death From New York City Skyscraper

    Jemal Countess/GettyCheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA sash in 2019, has died after a fall from her high-rise Manhattan apartment building. She was 30.Her family confirmed Kryst’s death in a Sunday statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” it read. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.” The family said that the pageant-winner had “embodied love and served others” and that “her impact will live on.”Her body was found on

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased by three white men and fat

  • Family wants no contact with woman facing terrorism charge

    The family of a Kansas woman charged with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion says they want nothing to do with her, a prosecutor said Monday. Allison Ekren, 42, made an initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. At the end of the hearing, though, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh told the judge that he had been in contact with Ekren's parents and her adult children, and all had said they wanted no contact with her.

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • Off-duty correction officer shoots armed Bronx robbers after he’s lured by woman with promise of date

    An off-duty correction officer shot a pair of armed robbers in the Bronx after he was lured into meeting up by a woman promising him a date, police sources said. The correction officer thought he was meeting 21-year-old Diamond Sanchez for a date about 6 p.m. Saturday — but she had other plans for him, the sources said. Police did not release the name of the correction officer, who’s in his ...

  • State seeks long sentence for cop convicted in Wright death

    The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright should face a sentence above the state’s guidelines because she abused her authority as a police officer and endangered others when she fired her weapon, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. “She expressed remorse and apologized to Mr. Wright’s family from the stand, and will again at sentencing," her attorneys wrote.

  • Girl says man with homemade ‘Ski Patrol’ jacket followed her on Colorado mountain

    The man was “wearing a red jacket with ‘Ski Patrol’ written poorly on the outside, in what appeared to be Sharpie marker,” officials said.

  • Teens involved in shooting near Chaparral High School

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Kristine Buist provides a first update after a shooting involving juveniles near Chaparral High School in east Las Vegas.

  • Orange Park firearms probe leads to machine-gun charges against Wisconsin YouTube celeb

    The indictment of Matthew Hoover, who posts on YouTube videos as CRS Firearms, alarmed supporters who by Monday had raised about $110,000 to help him.

  • Judge rejects hate crime plea deals for 2 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

    A federal judge on Monday rejected plea agreements reached by federal prosecutors and two of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while out jogging in Georgia.Why it matters: Travis and Gregory McMichael, who along with William "Roddie" Bryan were sentenced to life in prison this month for Arbery's killing, reached the deal with prosecutors ahead of the start of their Feb. 7 hate crimes trial.Stay on top of the latest market trends a