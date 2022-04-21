Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Cook Township lodge, stealing various items

Bert Gezovich was working at Champion Food and Fuel on Tuesday when a swarm of troopers showed up in the parking lot.

”A customer came in and she’s like do you know you have a lot of officers out near your parking lot? They’re arresting a guy, and I was like no, I looked up and there was a bunch of people out there and I was amazed,” Gezovich said.

Bert saw all the action unfolding from the surveillance cameras inside the store.

State troopers were there to arrest Donald Bailey.

Bailey was wanted for allegedly breaking into the Stonehenge Lodge in Cook Township where he used to work.

Police said he broke into the lodge a week after he was fired and allegedly stole statues, a UTV, bottles of alcohol and lottery tickets that were set up for a bridal shower.Bailey then showed up at the gas station parking lot — in the stolen UTV — earlier this week to sell off the stolen goods.

”I was told they had John Wayne statues, like maybe a couple of those, an Indian statue maybe a couple of boots,” Gezovich said.

Investigators said Bailey was also trying to sell a gun.

”I had no idea he was selling anything or doing anything out there, and then found out it was a stolen side-by-side,” Gezovich said.

Bert didn’t know Bailey, but said her boss recognized him as a frequent customer.

She said she is glad he is off the streets and out of their parking lot.

”I’m going to start paying attention better, I really am. I’m going to start looking at my cameras better, go outside and look around too, it amazes me,” Gezovich said.

Bailey is in jail and was denied bail.

He is due in court next week.

