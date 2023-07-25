Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Ferrari dealership, taking $600K vehicle

A Salt Lake City police vehicle is pictured at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City in 2019. Micael Martinez, 29, was arrested Sunday night for investigation of three counts of property damage, theft and burglary. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A man who allegedly told police he decided after a day of drinking to take a vehicle from the Ferrari dealership in Salt Lake City, and then hit four other cars while trying to leave, has been arrested.

Micael Martinez, 29, was arrested Sunday night for investigation of three counts of property damage, theft and burglary.

According to a police booking affidavit, Martinez broke into the Ferrari dealership, 543 S. State, by using a rock to break the building's exterior glass. He then opened a car door and saw the keys on the center console, the affidavit states. Booking documents do not say what kind of car Martinez got in, but police say it was worth an estimated $600,000.

Martinez started the car and "hit the interior glass, four other vehicles, and exterior doors on his way out with the vehicle," according to the affidavit. Police say the other vehicles sustained an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers spotted Martinez walking away from the vehicle near I-215 and the State Street exit. When taken into custody, Martinez allegedly "stated that this was a spur-of-the-moment act after he was drinking all day."