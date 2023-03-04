Man arrested for allegedly breaking glass at Latah County Courthouse

Mar. 4—Police arrested a 33-year-old Moscow man Thursday afternoon after he allegedly broke a glass partition with a hammer at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, the man was booked into jail for suspicion of malicious injury to property following the incident at the Treasurer's Office.

The Moscow Police Department also responded to the incident, which was reported around 3:45 p.m. Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said the man was upset about taxes.