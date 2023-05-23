Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, leading officers on chase in Greenville

A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a home in Greenville Monday afternoon.

Just before 12:15 p.m., Greenville officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Central Avenue after someone told dispatchers an unknown man came into their home.

The person said when they confronted the man he ran away, according to Greenville Police Department.

Police arrived on the scene and established a perimeter in the area they believed the man could have been hiding.

With the help of neighbors, officers were able to find the suspect.

After a short foot chase, the man, identified as John Taylor, 42, was taken into custody.

Taylor was booked into Darke County Jail and charged with Burglary.







