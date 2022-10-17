Man arrested for allegedly breaking into local churches, business

A man was arrested for stealing from eight different businesses.

On Jul. 6 Millington Police responded to a business burglary at Inside Out on Navy Road.

The suspect stole multiple pieces of lawn care equipment, the affidavit said.

Surveillance footage was able to identify the suspect as Michael Armstrong, according to an affidavit.

On Aug. 23, Millington Police responded to a burglary at the St James CME Church on Navy Road.

Armstrong broke into the church through a window and burglarized multiple rooms, according to reports.

The suspect stole a laptop and a Bluetooth speaker, police said.

On Sep. 29, police responded to a church burglary at First United Methodist Church on Wilkinsville Road.

The suspect stole food from the food pantry.

RELATED: Police searching for man who allegedly broke into local churches, businesses

On Oct. 5, police responded to a burglary at USA Stadium on Babe Howard Boulevard.

Armstrong stole energy drinks and a Samsung cell phone, police said.

On Oct. 8, police responded to a burglary at Standard Construction on Ral-Millington Road.

The suspect stole walkie-talkies and a WiFi router.

On Oct. 11, police responded to a burglary call at the New Beginning Church on Nelson Road.

Armstrong stole multiple DeWalt tools, toolboxes, speakers, cash, and t-shirts with “New Beginning Church” on them, according to an affidavit.

On Oct. 11, police responded to a burglary at Pulse Industries on Jack Huffman Boulevard.

The suspect stole various tools, camping supplies, and computer hardware kits, police said.

On Oct. 13, police responded to a burglary at Community Medical Center on US Highway 51.

Armstrong stole medication and costume jewelry, according to an affidavit.

Later, officers received an anonymous tip that Armstrong was at Super 10 Motel in room 201.

Police went to the room, and a man answered the door and told them that Armstrong left right before the officers arrived, court documents showed.

Michael Armstrong was later found, arrested and charged with eight counts of burglary of a building.

Story continues

Armstrong has a court date on Oct. 17.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







