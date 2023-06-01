Man arrested for allegedly carrying loaded gun into Tahoe movie theater, transporting rifle

An Oregon man was arrested in Tahoe City after walking into a movie theater with a loaded gun on his hip, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the Cobblestone Movie Theater on May 19 after a “concerned citizen” spotted the man and called law enforcement to ask about the state’s open carry laws, the Sheriff’s Office said. The witness reported to deputies that they saw the man “openly displaying the firearm on his hip” while at the theater. It was later revealed that he was inquiring when customers arrive at the theater.

Deputies then searched for the man, making a traffic stop when his vehicle was spotted.

“The suspect was detained, revealing a loaded handgun holstered on his hip,” the sheriff’s office said. “A subsequent search of the suspect’s vehicle uncovered two additional loaded handguns within the driver’s door pocket and a rifle accompanied by four loaded high-capacity magazines in the trunk.”

Deputies also allegedly found a number of prescription bottles and plastic baggies filled with pills inside the man’s vehicle.

The man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, illegal possession of a rifle, transporting the rifle and possession of a controlled substance.