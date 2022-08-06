Man arrested for allegedly cigarette-burning girlfriend, locking her in apartment, MPD says

A man was arrested for burning his girlfriend with cigarettes and locking her in an apartment for several days.

On Jul. 10, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene at Kimbrough Tower Apartments, which is in the 100 block of Kimbrough Place.

When officers arrived, they met a woman who said her boyfriend, later identified as Justin Mann, forced her inside her apartment for several days, starting on Jul. 6.

The woman was found with several cigarette burns on her body, police said.

Mann told the woman that he “booby-trapped” the door, so she couldn’t leave.

When Mann left to go to a store, the woman realized the door wasn’t tampered with, so she ran out, court documents showed.

Justin Mann was arrested and charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment.

Mann has a court date on Aug. 8.

