Man arrested for allegedly climbing through Orlando drive-thru window, stealing cash drawer

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly climbing into a Wendy’s drive-thru window and robbing a cash drawer at gunpoint.

Randall T. Atwell is being charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery wearing a mask.

It happened on June 18 around 7:50 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Major Boulevard.

Police said a man in a black Nissan Altima who was wearing a mask over face threatened an employee with a handgun, climbed into the drive-thru window and stole the entire cash drawer.

UPDATE: Through collaborative efforts between our Violent Crimes Unit & Crime Scene Investigators, the man who climbed into a drive-thru window & robbed a cash drawer at gunpoint was identified.



On 8/2, Randall T Atwell was charged w/ Robbery: Armed w/ Firearm & Wearing a Mask. pic.twitter.com/OQ7Vn7wg3C — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 3, 2022

