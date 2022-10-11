Man arrested for allegedly confronting train in Grand Forks, and possibly with fireworks

Oct. 11—GRAND FORKS — A man was arrested in Grand Forks on Monday after he reportedly confronted a train, and possibly with fireworks.

According to a report sent to the media by the Grand Forks Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:21 p.m. to the railroad crossing in the 5400 block of DeMers Avenue after "a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also."

The police report said that when officers arrived, contact was made with a man the GFPD identified as Roland Reimers, "who wanted to make a citizen's arrest because the train was blocking the street."

He allegedly was stopping the train from moving by being on the tracks, the report said.

He was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

"More investigation will be done and other charges are possible," the police report noted.

The police report spelled the man's last name as Reimers — with the "e" before the "i."