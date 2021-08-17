Man arrested after allegedly curb stomping woman

Aug. 17—Malik Davis, 23, Fayetteville, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Aug. 12 and charged with second-degree domestic violence assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to a citation, a trooper was dispatched to a domestic complaint near the BP on US25 in front of the Army Depot. Several calls were made to KSP Post 7 about a male wearing a red sweatshirt who was beating a female on the side of the road.

The citation states, the trooper was the first on the scene and found the victim lying almost completely unconscious on the edge of the road near the southbound side of US25 and right in front of the BP gas station. Several individuals surrounded her, trying to give the victim aid, providing her water, helping clean her wounds, and more. There was also an off-duty EMS-certified individual helping her. The trooper contacted the post and told them to send EMS.

The citation states, several witnesses approached the trooper and said an unknown male wearing a red sweatshirt, later identified as Davis, was curb-stomping the victim on the side of the road. Several witnesses told the trooper Davis was "absolutely beating" the victim. Another witness said they discharged their firearm in the sky as a deterrent so Davis wouldn't continue to beat her.

According to the citation, the victim sustained severe injuries. EMS arrived and transported her to UK hospital.

The citation states, Davis said this occurred over his backpack, which was in her vehicle. He said he and the victim met through mutual friends two days prior and ended up hanging out. The victim did not want to give Davis a ride anymore around town, and he said she left him at the Dollar General in Berea, and he later found her at the Circle K in Berea, which is when the first confrontation happened. He said he wanted his bag back. Davis said the victim allegedly pulled a knife on him while sitting in the vehicle's driver seat and tried to "jab" him with it; at this point, he punched her in the face, and she started bleeding. She then pulled away abruptly.

Story continues

According to the citation, Davis grabbed onto the truck's bed and rode on the outside of the truck, trying to bust into the vehicle. This went on from Circle K in Berea to the BP on Richmond Road for approximately eight miles. Davis allegedly held onto the vehicle, trying to bust the back glass of the truck with a metal deodorant bottle. Davis said the front of the BP gas station, he was finally successful and completely smashed the back glass. Davis allegedly then flew into the vehicle because she braked abruptly. Witnesses said they saw Davis drag her out of the vehicle by her head. Then he allegedly threw her onto the ground and began to stomp her face. Witnesses said they watched him stomp her face three times before punching her three times.

Other arrests include:

—Danielle Cole, 22, Richmond, fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury.

Jonathan Carnes, 35, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

—Wesley Johnsons, 28, Irvine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), speeding thirteen miles per hour over the limit, careless driving, no registration receipt, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Christopher Valentine, 46, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Petra Clarke, 34, Richmond, public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree promoting contraband, illegal possession of legend drug.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.