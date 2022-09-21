Man arrested for allegedly cutting down over a dozen rainbow flags near sign for Tolland Democrats

A Manchester man was arrested in connection to a report that over a dozen rainbow flags were torn and cut down near a sign for Tolland Democrats Tuesday morning, according to state police.

Connecticut State Police were called to the I-84 east on-ramp on Merrow Road in Tolland on Tuesday around 11:25 a.m. for a report of a person actively damaging property.

Responding troopers observed severed rainbow flags near the Tolland Democrats sign, which is located on private property near the on-ramp, state police said. Troopers were able to identify a suspect from witness-provided video footage. The troopers located the 34-year-old suspect and arrested him.

The man was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Oct. 11.