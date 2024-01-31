Man arrested after allegedly decapitating his father, displaying his head on YouTube

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after allegedly killing his father, before displaying his decapitated head in a gruesome YouTube video while spouting right-wing conspiracy theories.

Justin Mohn, 32, is accused of killing his father, Michael Mohn, police told NBC News.

Mohn was taken into custody about 100 miles away from the crime scene on suspicion of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possessing an instrument of crime with intent, according to a court docket released early Wednesday.

He was arraigned at 4 a.m. and denied bail, Middletown Township Police Capt. Pete Feeney said.

In the YouTube video, which was titled "Mohn's Militia - Call To Arms For American Patriots" and is cited in a police complaint, Mohn is seen wearing gloves and holding his father's head in a plastic bag. Later, the head can be seen in a cooking pot.

Mohn says his father was a federal employee for 20 years and refers to him as a traitor, calling for the death of all federal officials, attacking President Joe Biden's administration, the Black Lives Matter movement, the LGBTQ community and antifa activists. YouTube removed the video, which is more than 14 minutes long, hours after it was posted.

PA man arrested after allegedly decapitating his father and posting video of it on YouTube (YouTube)

In a statement, a YouTube spokesperson said the video was taken down because of its "strict policies prohibiting graphic violence and violent extremism."

"The video was removed for violating our graphic violence policy and Justin Mohn’s channel was terminated in line with our violent extremism policies. Our teams are closely tracking to remove any re-uploads of the video,” the statement said.

Prior federal lawsuits

Justin Mohn has filed at least three lawsuits against federal agencies, including the U.S. government, claiming they negligently caused him to take out student loans between 2010 and his graduation from Pennsylvania State University in 2014, a court filing shows.

He paid a filing fee of $2,000 and, after his claims were dismissed, he sought to have the judge recused from the case because of what he claimed was a personal bias and a conflicting personal financial interest.

In a legal opinion on the case, the judge called the accusations “entirely speculative and without factual basis” and said Mohn’s complaints were the “inaccurate allegations of a disappointed college graduate.”

Mohn was highly active on social media, where he promoted his self-released music and books, including dystopian science-fiction.

A non-fiction book released via Amazon in 2017, titled "The Revolution Leader’s Survival Guide," contains the transcript of a letter to then-President Donald Trump warning of "a peaceful revolution helped led by the author if positive change does not come to America and the world soon."

Gruesome scene

Michael Mohn’s wife, Denice, found her husband’s body and called police around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

When police arrived at the family home in Middletown Township, they found Michael Mohn in a downstairs bathroom, decapitated, with “a large amount of blood around him,” according to a police complaint. A machete and a large kitchen knife were found in the bathtub.

Police found Michael Mohn’s head inside a plastic bag in a cooking pot in a bedroom next to the bathroom, according to the complaint. They also found bloody, clear rubber gloves in the bedroom. In the YouTube video, Justin Mohn is seen wearing similar gloves.

Middletown Pennsylvania Police Outside House (via WCAU)

Denice Mohn told police that she’d last been home at 2 p.m. and that her son, Justin, was the only person there with Michael. When she returned to the home that evening shortly before calling police, Justin was missing along with a car registered to Michael that had been in the driveway, according to the complaint.

Police later stopped Justin Mohn in Fort Indian Town Gap, about 100 miles away from the crime scene, driving the car that was missing from the family home. He was arrested just before 11:30 p.m.

Fort Indiantown Gap, near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which has a National Guard training facility. It was not immediately clear why the suspect was in the area.

Middletown Township Detective Lt. Stephen Forman said police had had a couple of prior contacts with the suspect, some as far back as 10 years ago and some more recent.

There was no attorney listed for Mohn in court records.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com