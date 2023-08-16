Man arrested after allegedly distributing lewd items to teenage girls at California fair

A suspect was arrested Sunday at a Northern California fair for allegedly distributing obscene matter to children with the intent to seduce them and while doing so on release, authorities said.

Deputies with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on patrol at the county fairgrounds in Grass Valley received a report from a fair vendor that the 20-year-old Grass Valley man was allegedly harassing several teenage girls, according to a Sheriff’s Office social media post. Sunday was the final day of the Nevada County Fair.

Deputies said Monday the suspect allegedly admitted to soliciting minors and sending unsolicited, lewd material to children while he was questioned, according to law enforcement.

He was previously arrested by the Sheriff’s Office on similar charges in April, deputies said. He was allegedly on release in that case, officials said.

He was booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on Sunday in Nevada City, jail records show. His bond is set at $100,000, authorities said.