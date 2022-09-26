Man arrested for allegedly driving 140 mph on NH highway

A New Hampshire man is under arrest for driving over 100 mph down a busy highway Saturday night, according to authorities.

Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia, New Hampshire, was charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation.

New Hampshire State Police say just before 10:30 p.m., officers clocked Julian’s 2010 Infiniti sedan driving 140 mph on Route 101 in West Epping. The alleged crime occurred between exits 8 and 7, according to police.

Julian was promptly pulled over and arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 1.

