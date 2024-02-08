A 24-year-old Kimball Township man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to drive through the employee gates at two law enforcement offices before leading a police chase.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the man attempted to drive a blue Chevy pickup through the employee gate at the sheriff's office at around 6:20 a.m. Thursday. He reportedly caused extensive damage. No one was injured.

The driver fled the sheriff's office. Around 6:45 a.m. a similar incident was reported at the Port Huron Police Department. The driver allegedly fled again, but was later spotted on 24th Avenue in Fort Gratiot.

Law enforcement pursued the driver onto M-19, where stop sticks were deployed. The driver continued to attempt to flee after hitting the sticks, coming to a stop near the intersection of Burtch and Metcalf roads in Brockway Township about 7:30 a.m.

The driver was arrested and taken to McLaren Port Huron for a blood draw. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Man arrested after allegedly driving truck through police employee entrances and fleeing