Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to customers at Manchester restaurant

Police responded to a popular Manchester restaurant on Sunday after a man allegedly flashed customers who were eating on the patio, officials say.

William Cavataio, 51, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure/gross lewdness.

Responding officers say Cavataio was exposing himself to customers at Margaritas on Elm Street who were eating dinner on the restaurant’s patio. The manager asked Cavataio to leave, which he did, but police say Cavataio returned a short time later and continued his lewd behavior in front of customers.

Cavataio’s bail was set at $250 and his court date is September 13.

